Family of Detroit tailgate shooting victim pleads for end to violence

(CBS DETROIT) - Friends, family and loved ones held a vigil Monday night to commemorate the life of one of the victims who was shot and killed during a Detroit Lions tailgate over the weekend.

The sister of Rayshawn Palmer, who goes by Delly, told CBS News Detroit that her brother was trying to stop a fight between two unknown males when guns were drawn, and he was shot dead near Shed 6 in Eastern Market.

"That's just who he was," said Delly, who planned the vigil. "If he had the chance he'd do it all over again."

Delly said her brother leaves behind children and a significant other to whom he planned to propose this coming Christmas.

"He was my protector," she said. "I feel unprotected without him now, and I don't know what to do."

Palmer's mother, Vernessa Coleman, was also at the vigil and talked about her son and about the outpouring of love she's witnessed since Sunday.

"All of these people here, hundreds of people, are here for him," Coleman told CBS News Detroit. "They were dancing and he loved to dance. He'd been dancing since he was boy."

After the dancing, loved ones lit candles and released balloons for Palmer. They also said a prayer and had a call to action to end violence in Detroit.

"Stop the violence," Coleman cried out loud. "It just don't make no sense. Innocent people are dying ... I just want my son back."

There is a GoFundMe page active to help with funeral costs and to support Coleman's survivors.