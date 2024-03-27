Fake attorney swindles Metro Detroit woman out of $669K in Publishers Clearing House scam

(CBS DETROIT) - Metro Detroit authorities are alerting residents of a recent scam where a fake attorney swindled a woman out of $669,500 after telling her she had won a sweepstakes.

The Troy Police Department says the victim reported the scam on Sunday, March 17. She told police that she was notified via the mail that she had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The victim was told she had been assigned an attorney.

This "attorney" scammed the woman out of $669,500 over several months, and he claimed the funds were being used to secure her winnings and pay to store the car she had allegedly won.

The victim learned she was being scammed once she told her friend what was happening.