Crews respond to explosion at GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan

Crews on scene of explosion at GM Proving Ground in Milford

Crews on scene of explosion at GM Proving Ground in Milford

Crews on scene of explosion at GM Proving Ground in Milford

Michigan State Police

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities have responded to a large explosion at the General Motors Proving Ground on Tuesday in Milford.

Fire crews remain on the scene to investigate the damage Tuesday afternoon.

The facility sits between Oakland and Livingston counties, with parts of the building located in Brighton Township.

The Brighton Fire Chief Michael O'Brian says crews received a call at about 6:49 a.m. to the facility where they drill natural gas. O'Brian says a large fire was on the Brighton Township side.

O'Brian says one tank exploded, damaging two adjacent wells. Two homes were also damaged.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials say.