Every issue of "Ford Times" magazine from 1964 through 1981 available online

(CBS DETROIT) - Vintage issues of the magazine that used to be printed by Ford Motor Company have been made available online, giving people a look back in time for every issue that was printed from 1964 to 1981.

Ford Times magazine debuted in 1908, and it was initially created to communicate information about Model T offerings, parts availability, and more, but the company expanded its audience to include consumers in 1910.

The monthly publication then included art, information on automotive products, recipes, restaurant and travel recommendations and other fun lifestyle-related topics.

The automaker stopped producing issues of the magazine in 1917 due to the U.S. entering World War I. Publication resumed in 1943 and, until the end of World War II, the issues included articles on patriotic activities, minimizing waste, and other information about being a good citizen.

In 1946, the magazine was rebranded as a consumer-facing publication. Each Ford Times issue included information about restaurants and travel destinations as the baby-boom generation used the highway system to go on road trips with their families.

In addition to the magazine, the company published stand-alone cookbooks that featured recipes that were shared in Ford Times issues.

Through 1979, Ford printed nine cookbooks and sold more than 1 million copies, according to Ford Motor Company.

Due to the success of Ford Times, it was printed for readers in the United Kingdom and Canada, and other publications were launched.

Ford made the issues from 1964 to 1981 available online via its Ford Heritage Vault.