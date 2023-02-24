Epiphany Studios in Pontiac creates hands-on glassblowing experience

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a form of art that includes your hands, some tools and some extreme heat.

At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, owner April Wagner and her staff create one-of-a-kind works of art made of glass.

"We create these amazing things," Wagner says.

It's called "glassblowing," an intricate technique that when finished is quite impressive.

"I love that synergy and energy, the adrenaline rush when you're all working together, and things are happening really fast. It's super fun," Wagner stated.

The process is entirely tailored for your creativity.

"You start with this liquid material, it's clear and you get to add color to it and you then shape it into whatever your imagination holds," says Wagner.

The best part, April says, is that anybody can do this!

All it took was some tools, some intense heat that gets to a peak of about 2000 degrees and the help of a torch to finish things off.

Creating handheld pieces and sculptures for 30 years now, even having her work displayed in public buildings, Wagner encourages anyone to give glassblowing a try.

"It's a fun family experience and really you're making memories," said Wagner.

If you want to give glass blowing a try, Epiphany Studios has a few DIY hands-on workshops coming up in the next few months. Those workshops are taught by Wagner and take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The classes are below:

March Workshops

March 11 - Glass Bird

March 18 - Pulled Glass Flower

April Workshops

April 1 - Glass Bunny Workshop

April 22 - Earth Day Paperweight

May Workshops

May 6 - Glass Heart

May 7 - Pulled Glass Flower

May 13 - Glass Bird

May 27 - Memorial Paperweight

Epiphany Studios is located at:

770 Orchard Lake Rd.

Pontiac, MI 48341

For more information including prices, you can head to this website.