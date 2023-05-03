EPA orders Livonia garden supply store to stop selling unregistered pesticides

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Environmental Agency (EPA) has issued a stop sale, use or removal order for Florida Garden Supplies Inc., located in Livonia.

This order was issued on April 26, preventing the store from selling unregistered pesticide products by the brand Xtreme Nutrients.

According to the EPA, Xtreme Nutrients appears to be produced in-house by Florida Garden Supplies Inc. and sold at its stores. The company is based in Hialeah, Florida, and has retail stores in Florida, Colorado, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Products under this brand include the following:

Power Rock Flower Hardener

Early Turn A

Early Turn B

Xtreme Veg

Root Tonic

Xtreme Boost

Rhino Drive Triple Action

The EPA says all pesticides distributed and sold in the United States must be registered with the EPA to make sure the products work properly and will not cause any harm to people.

Officials say they will be in contact with the organization to determine what other steps are necessary.

For more information, visit here.