Embezzlement charges filed after more than $400K taken from 87-year-old man, diverted to nonprofit group

Man stabbed several times in Oakland County, suspect arrested and more top stories

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Hartland man has been charged with embezzlement in a case that involved more than $400,000 stolen from a vulnerable adult.

The suspect, 52-year-old Kirk Lanam, had a hearing Thursday before a magistrate in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release that Lanam is facing five felony charges: one of fraudulently obtaining a signature, which is a 10-year felony; and four counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more, each of which is a 20-year felony. Bond was set at $150,000.

A pre-exam conference is set for Feb. 3; a preliminary exam is set for Feb. 10.

Documents say the victim is an 87-year-old man.

The press release said Lanam is accused of obtaining legal power of attorney from the vulnerable adult in March 2024, "for the enrichment of himself and his nonprofit organization."

The man was considered to be a vulnerable or incapacitated adult, and had a court-appointed guardian, the attorney general's office reported.

In total, the state office said, more than $400,000 belonging to the victim was diverted, both for Lanam's benefit and the "purported nonprofit he controlled, Veteran's Service Dog Organization in Howell."

"My department takes reports of elder abuse very seriously," Nessel said in the press release. "We will thoroughly investigate allegations of wrongdoing against our vulnerable adult population and prosecute those who prey on them."