Some Emagine Theatres in Michigan, other states showing special screenings of films nominated for Best Picture

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Theatres will be hosting a "Best of Hollywood" series in Michigan and other states to show the 10 films nominated for "Best Picture."

The films will be shown in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota between March 1-14. In Michigan, films will be shown in Birch Run, Canton, Novi, Birmingham 8.

The following films will be showcased:

March 1-7

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Maestro

Past Lives

Zone of Interest

March 8-14

American Fiction

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

On March 10, guests in Michigan are invited to attend the "Hollywood's Big Night Out" event at the Birmingham 8 theater. You can dress up, take photos on the red carpet, and watch the award ceremony for free. The event will include giveaways and a discount on specialty pizzas. Seats are limited, and tickets are available at the Birmingham 8 box office.

Visit the Emangine Theatre website for information and purchase tickets for the films to be shown.