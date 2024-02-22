Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Some Emagine Theatres in Michigan, other states showing special screenings of films nominated for Best Picture

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Theatres will be hosting a "Best of Hollywood" series in Michigan and other states to show the 10 films nominated for "Best Picture."

The films will be shown in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota between March 1-14. In Michigan, films will be shown in Birch Run, Canton, Novi, Birmingham 8.

The following films will be showcased:

March 1-7

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Zone of Interest

March 8-14

  • American Fiction
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

On March 10, guests in Michigan are invited to attend the "Hollywood's Big Night Out" event at the Birmingham 8 theater. You can dress up, take photos on the red carpet, and watch the award ceremony for free. The event will include giveaways and a discount on specialty pizzas. Seats are limited, and tickets are available at the Birmingham 8 box office.

Visit the Emangine Theatre website for information and purchase tickets for the films to be shown.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 10:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.