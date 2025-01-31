Motion controls company expands its Ann Arbor research and development capability

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - ElectroCraft has launched an expansion of its Ann Arbor facility, with the goal of increasing domestic production in the field of motion control systems.

The company issued its announcement Thursday.

"This strategic investment reinforces ElectroCraft's commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing independence, reducing reliance on global supply chains, and delivering faster lead times for its customers," the announcement said. "The expanded facility ensures improved operational performance, enabling faster turnaround times and more reliable supply for customers across multiple industries."

The expanded Ann Arbor facility, which is now fully operational, will serve as a hub for motion control research and development. ElectroCraft specializes in application-engineered, fractional-horsepower motor and motion products.

"ElectroCraft's engineering team will focus on pioneering new technologies and refining existing products, ensuring customers benefit from the latest advancements in the industry, all produced within the U.S.," the press release said.

Scott Rohlfs, Global Marketing Director and General Manager of the Drives Business Unit at ElectroCraft, said in his statement, "This investment reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing independence, ensuring we can provide our customers with the fastest lead times and most reliable supply chain solutions while supporting American industry."