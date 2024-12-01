Elaine Rojas-Castillo Mike Stewart/CBS Stewart

Elaine Rojas-Castillo joined CBS News Detroit in December 2024.

A proud first-generation daughter of Dominican immigrants, Elaine is honored to be able to represent her community and advocate for diversity in all environments. Fluent in Spanish and French, she hopes to bridge the gap between the newsroom and better tell the stories of Metro Detroit.

Elaine received her bachelor's degree in political science from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and her master of arts in journalism from Columbia College Chicago.

Her on-air career as a reporter has taken her all across the country, working as a reporter at KNDU in Tri-Cities, Washington, WIFR in Rockford, Illinois, and as an intern for NBC News in the Midwest bureau.

Elaine previously worked as a reporter and multimedia journalist for WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for three years, covering the southern part of the county and politics across the state. Notably, she was one of three reporters at the station to cover both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

A Chicago native, Elaine is excited to call Detroit home and embrace everything the area has to offer.

When she's not reporting, you can find Elaine watching her favorite classic sitcoms and documentaries, reading memoirs, antiquing or cheering on her beloved Cubs.

If you have a story idea, feel free to reach out — she would love to hear from you!

You can find Elaine on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Threads and BlueSky @ElaineRCTV or send her a note at elaine.rojas-castillo@cbs.com.