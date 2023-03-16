Watch CBS News
EggRollDiva food truck voted one of the best in Metro Detroit

By Jordan Burrows

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — She's brilliant, quirky, fun and a great entrepreneur. 

Belinda Beard quit her corporate America job to pursue her dream of starting the EggRollDiva food truck.

It's only been two years in the making, but she is already wowing customers and ready to upgrade the truck.

The food truck serves a variety of different eggrolls and French fries and travels around Metro Detroit weekly. 

CBS News Detroit spent the morning with her to see how the delicious eats are made and to learn more about the woman behind the brand. 

