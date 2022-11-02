Effort to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor almost complete

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Health officials announced Wednesday that the work to replace the lead services lines in Benton Harbor is nearly complete.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state officials announced that the project is almost finished, five months ahead of schedule and on budget, and at no cost to residents.

Volunteers distribute bottled water to residents at the Abundant Life Church of God in Benton Harbor, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a whole-of-government response to elevated levels of lead in tap water in the southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor and vowed to accelerate the replacement of its lead pipes, reported the Associated Press. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

As of Nov. 2, nearly 4,500 lead services lines have been replaced or verified as non-lead.

Officials say this means there are only 40 more inspections left before the project is complete.

"Every Michigander deserves access to safe drinking water and have confidence in the water coming out of their tap," said Governor Whitmer. "Last year, community partners, local officials, state departments and federal agencies came together to secure bipartisan funding and set an ambitious target to replace every lead line to protect the health and safety of every family in the City of Benton Harbor. We are getting it done ahead of schedule thanks to all our partners and most importantly, the Michiganders who did the hard work of replacing these lines. Let's keep working together to protect drinking water."

In addition to replacing the lead service lines, officials at the state and local levels are helping Benton Harbor residents reduce lead levels in their homes by offering lead-reducing filters, bottled water, free home lead inspections and abatement services.

"The Lead Line Replacement Project, started in October 2021, was planned to be completed in March 2023. The fact that we have not only replaced virtually all of the lead lines in the City of Benton Harbor but have finished the job ahead of schedule is a tremendous accomplishment," said Ellis Mitchell, City of Benton Harbor City Manager. "A project of this magnitude could not have been accomplished without tremendous resources and support from every level of government. Thank you to all our partners who worked with us to get this critical work done."