Auburn Cafe in Ecorse assessing damage, supporting staff following fire

(CBS DETROIT) — A well-known Downriver diner is beginning the recovery process after a fire caused major damage Friday night.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the family-owned Auburn Cafe on West Jefferson Avenue before firefighters got it under control.

An Instagram post by the cafe stated staff and customers were able to get out safely. The post was signed by the cafe's owner, Kosta Callis.

Family members say seeing the damage from the fire is heartbreaking for everyone.

"This is my mom and dad's baby," said Callis. "This is their legacy."

Callis says his family is focused on supporting staff and assessing the damage right now, but is committed to rebuilding the cafe.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Auburn Cafe has been part of the Ecorse community for over 40 years and serves Greek tavern style food.