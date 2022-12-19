Eastpointe pregnancy center, board member's home vandalized

According Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a pro-life clinic, a group of people spray painted the words "lairs" and "fake clinic" on one of the building's walls. Chris McKnight/CBS Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe pregnancy clinic was the target of vandalism over the weekend.

According to Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a group of people spray painted the words "lairs" and "fake clinic" on one of the building's walls. The vandals also painted the name of an abortion rights group, Jane's Revenge, on the wall.

A Grosse Pointe Woods home of a clinic board member was also left with similar graffiti and some broken windows.

"We're a 501(c)3. By definition, we are not political. And we don't take any money. We're not government-funded," said Pregnancy Aid Detroit executive director Nancy Anter. "We're just kind of here, passing out diapers, and we are pro-life. But we don't proselytize. And people have a choice. We're right next door to a clinic, if people made a different choice, or maybe they went there, and we went here, We just want to help women, and we do that to the best of our ability."

Police in Eastpointe and Gross Pointe Woods as well as the FBI are investigating.