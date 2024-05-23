Eastpointe pedestrians shot at after yelling at driver who ran stop sign, nearly hit them, police say

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot at two pedestrians, striking one of them twice, after being yelled at for running a stop sign, police said.

Officers responded to the area of David and Collinson avenues after receiving a report of the incident. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who was "heavily bleeding" from her leg from two gunshot wounds on the same leg.

Police say an officer used his own tourniquet to stop the bleeding before she was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. The man was not injured.

An investigation revealed that the woman was walking with a man on David Avenue when a black four-door Sedan allegedly ran through the stop sign at Collinson and almost hit them.

The man yelled at the driver, prompting the driver to turn around. The man and the driver got into an argument, and the suspect driver pulled out a gun and fired at the two pedestrians before leaving the area.

Eastpointe police are still searching for the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebar at 586-445-9416.