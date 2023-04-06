Eastpointe man sentenced after 5-year-old nephew shoots himself

(CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man is sentenced after authorities say his 5-year-old nephew shoots himself in the foot.

Laron Alston, 44, is charged with second-degree child abuse. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 16.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 12 months probation, restitution and is ordered to have no contact with the victim, attend Class A training and forfeit his firearms.

Macomb County prosecutors say on Aug. 6, 2022, Alston was caring for his nephew, who is autistic, and placed his .40 caliber handgun on his recliner, covering it with a blanket. That's when the child found the gun and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the gun was registered to Alston.

"Gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and secure manner to avoid children accessing them. This situation could have been much worse," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.