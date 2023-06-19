48-year-old man found dead in Eastpointe home after nephew reports murder at police station

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old man was found dead, and a relative was arrested after a man walked into a police station and reported that his uncle had possibly been murdered.

Eastpointe police say at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, the man entered the station and told police that he believed his uncle was murdered at home in the 16000 block of Stricker Ave.

Officers and detectives went to the home and found the 48-year-old man fatally shot near the rear of the house.

Police interviewed the suspect, and he was taken into custody. The suspect was a relative of the victim.

In addition, police say there were signs of foul play inside the home.

The case will be sent to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to be reviewed for appropriate charges.

No other information has been released at this time.