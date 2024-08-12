Eastern Michigan University welcoming new assistance dog this fall

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is starting its fall semester with a new four-legged staff member.

Officials say Tinker, a 2-year-old gold retriever, will be the university's new certified assistant dog after completing her training this summer. Tink will "provide emotional comfort and relief to students and the EMU campus," according to a news release.

"She is not a support for one specific person," Jennifer Kellman-Fritz, dean of the College of Health and Human Services and Tinker's primary handler, said in a statement. "Rather, we will work with various student groups and faculty who want to spend time with her. Of course, when a specific person needs her support, she will also have a lot of one-on-one time to give."

EMU says the dog finished her training with the national organization Paws With A Cause. The organization trains dogs to perform tasks such as delivering items, tugging to remove clothing and opening doors.

Beginning the fall semester, she will be in Kellman-Fritz's office (206B Marshall) on Mondays and Thursdays and the office of Halle Library department head Alexis Braun Marks (Halle 200) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. During her work hours, she is also available to visit other campus locations as needed.

"She is the sweetest dog I have ever met, and she brightens everyone's day. I can't wait to see what she can do for the community," Kellman-Fritz said.