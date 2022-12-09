Eastern Michigan University raises nearly $600K for annual Giving TrueDay

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In an effort to support scholarships, programs and services, Eastern Michigan University raised nearly $600,000 during its annual Giving TrueDay event.

"Eastern's most meaningful and important support has always come from within – from our alumni, students, faculty, staff, emeritus, and friends – and this Giving TrueDay proved no different," EMU President James Smith said in a press release."The level of support we received validates the community's confidence in the caliber of education and services we're providing locally, regionally, and nationally, and we're both grateful and deeply appreciative."

The university held the annual fundraiser on Nov. 29, garnering 957 donors. University officials say faculty, staff and students led more than 30 crowdfunding campaigns.

One of the campaigns, EMU Career Closet, raised more than $2,500 and will receive an additional $10,000 in kind from a local clothing store.

Officials say a significant donation of $90,000 supported scholarships, student-led organization Swoop's Food Pantry, and critical programs with Academic Success Partnerships.

"Giving TrueDay's success this year has been a significant contributor to the success of Eastern's $100 million Give Rise campaign to help ensure we can achieve our goals of supporting student success, advancing EMU's programs of distinction, and helping students beyond the classroom," said Bill Shepard, vice president of Advancement and executive director of the EMU Foundatation.

