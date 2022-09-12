Eastern Michigan University getting electric scooters

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University is introducing e-scooters through a partnership with San Francisco-based micromobility company, Spin.

According to a press release, the battery-powered scooters will be available across the main EMU campus for rent at marked corrals adjacent to bike racks. Riders must be 18 years or older, have a driver's license and download the Spin app.

"The new electric scooters supports EMU's efforts to evolve campus mobility and sustainability,"said Walter Kraft, EMU vice president of communications. "EMU is on the avant-garde of providing safe and efficient micromobility options and the ability to continue implementing technology that improves our campus infrastructure to allow e-bikes, e-scooters, pedestrians, bicyclists and student shuttles to coexist."

EMU officials say the scooters are powered by 100% renewable energy.

In 2021, Spin became the first micromobility company to achieve carbon neutrality, according to the release.

"We applaud the work that EMU is doing to expand alternative transit solutions that are safe and sustainable," Matt Reback, senior manager of Campus Partnerships at Spin, said in a statement. "Spin will be a natural and complementary addition to the local transit network, and to Eastern Michigan University's campus where scooters will help alleviate traffic congestion."

