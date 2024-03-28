Eastern Michigan University hires Sahar Nusseibeh as women's basketball coach

DTE asks for another rate increase, hearing on Oakland County school demolition and more top stories

Eastern Michigan hired Sahar Nusseibeh to take over as the Mid-American Conference school's women's basketball coach on Thursday.

Nusseibeh makes the jump to the MAC after spending the past three years coaching at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's Canisius University, based in Buffalo, New York. The 37-year-old Ohio native replaces Fred Castro, who was fired in December in the midst of his eighth season at the school in Ypsilanti.

EMU says Nusseibeh is the first active women's basketball coach hired at the university after Suzy Merchant in 1998.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Eastern Michigan University's Head Women's Basketball Coach," Nusseibeh said in a statement. "I thank Scott Wetherbee, his leadership team, as well as President Smith for their trust in me and the amazing staff that will join us. We cannot wait to get started. We will lay a foundation rooted in love, trust, and respect. We will be intentional in all we do, as we work to build this program to new heights. This program will strive to epitomize success on the court, in the classroom, and throughout our community. Greenlight...Go. Let's soar!"

The Eagles went 7-22, marking the sixth time in seven seasons they've finished without a winning record.

In going 32-60 overall at Canisius, Nusseibeh guided the Golden Griffins to a 17-14 finish this season — the program's first winning record since 2008-09. Their season ended with a 77-64 loss in the MAAC semifinals to eventual tournament champion Marist.

Her departure leaves Canisius with head-coaching vacancies at both basketball programs. Men's coach Reggie Witherspoon's contract was not renewed after completing his eighth season earlier this month.