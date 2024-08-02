2.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lake Michigan

Paul Whelan released from Russian prison, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 2.9-magnitude earthquake on Friday in Lake Michigan, about 24 miles southeast of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

Officials say the earthquake occurred at about 14:18 UTC, or 9:18 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. It was described as 10.9 km in depth.

More than 35 Wisconsin residents reported feeling the earthquake, 27 from the Sturgeon Bay area, and one Michigan resident reported feeling it in Gaylord. According to the USGS, residents reported a weak to-light intensity, which typically does not cause damage.

U.S. Geological Society