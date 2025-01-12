Dutch Girl Donuts giving away Detroit Lions playoff tickets

(CBS DETROIT) — A popular Detroit donut shop is offering the chance to win Detroit Lions playoff tickets.

Starting Tuesday and through Friday, customers who buy a dozen doughnuts at Dutch Girl Donuts on Woodward Avenue will be entered in a raffle drawing to win playoff tickets.

The winner will get two lower bowl tickets, transportation to the game in a limo, Dutch Girl Donuts apparel and free coffee for a year.

The cheapest lower bowl tickets for sale right now are more than $700.

There's a limit of one raffle ticket for each dozen doughnuts purchased with a limit of four entries per visit.

"The owner of Dutch girls decided to give away the tickets because he wanted to go, but he's not going to be able to go," Diamonte Miller, team lead at Dutch Girl Donuts said. "I think it's pretty cool, you know, giving back to the community. A lot of people have been supporting us since we've been open, so the least we can do is give them some tickets.

The raffle winner will be announced on Instagram live on Friday at 6 p.m.