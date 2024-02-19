Driver hospitalized after crashing into semi-truck in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday after crashing into a semi-truck in Northville Township.

Police responded to the crash at about 1 p.m. at Five Mile Road between Beck and Ridge roads. A preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a sedan crossed the center line and crashed into the truck.

Northville Township police say the driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The crash is under investigation by the Northville Township Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police accident investigation team.