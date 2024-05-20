Woman arraigned in deadly Michigan hit-and-run that killed two people

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Over the weekend, police said 16 people, including children as young as 2 years old, were struck in a hit-and-run in Clinton County.

Six victims remain in the hospital, one in critical condition, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, the woman who police say is responsible saw the inside of a courtroom.

"Please note that several of the charges, felony charges issued here involve leaving the scene of an accident involving serious impairment and death," said Debra Martinez with the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office during the arraignment.

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday evening. Investigators say Ashley Marie Monroe, a 35-year-old pregnant mother of four, was stopped by police a few miles away from the collision on Wacousta Road.

"There was an open bottle of Crown Royal located in the defendant's purse. She was the only occupant and the driver of the vehicle," said Martinez.

The prosecutor's office noted there were reports of Monroe driving erratically both before and after the crash. Court documents note that Monroe's blood alcohol test came back at twice the legal limit.

"Looking at the dangerousness of the defendant and the allegations here and the dangerousness of the alleged driving on the date and time in question, it would call for, in this court's opinion, a substantial bond in order to ensure that society is sufficiently and adequately protected," said district court Judge Michael Clarizio. "So, the court is going to set the bond at $1 million cash or ensured."