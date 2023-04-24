DPS Community District Student Exhibition kicks off 86th year

(CBS DETROIT) - An 86-year partnership celebrates another year of connecting kids, art and community in Detroit.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Student Exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts kicked off April 22 and runs until May 28.

"Just to see that the program is still flourishing is excitement for me," says Anthony Smith, Vice President of Learning and Audience Engagement for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

This year, the exhibition displays over 200 works of art along the halls of the DIA.

Families of those students in DPS showed up on the first day of the exhibition to support their young artists while their creations remain on display for over a month.

Students from over 50 schools submitted work, with 241 chosen for display.

Smith says the program is still growing even after 86 years.

"It is of the utmost importance that students are created, or connected, rather to our art in all aspects of life," Smith said on the exhibition's first day.