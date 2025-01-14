Three family members stabbed during domestic assault in Dearborn, police say

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

DEARBORN (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been arraigned on charges in connection with the stabbing injuries of three family members.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release that Hamzeh Mohammad Salama, 19, was charged with three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence related to an incident at a hotel in the 200 block of Town Center Drive in Dearborn.

Those injured were a 51-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, the prosecutor's office said.

The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. On arrival, Dearborn police officers located the victims in the hotel lobby, suffering from multiple stab wounds involving a knife. Medics then arrived on the scene and took the three victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Salama was arraigned Monday in 19th District Court and given a $300,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 22.

"This case is yet another example of intra-family violence that permeates American society today," Worthy said in the press release. "It is almost always hard to fathom and accept, but it, unfortunately, it happens and happens often. We must be vigilant, pay attention, and use every tool in our toolbox to heighten this issue and our response to it."