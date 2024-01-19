"Dolly Barkon" to represent Michigan in Puppy Bowl XX

Dolly Barkon from Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon, Michigan, will compete in Puppy Bowl XX on Feb. 11, 2024. Courtesy of Discovery

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As football fans anticipate the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, animal lovers will be tuning in to Puppy Bowl XX. One of those pups will also be representing Michigan.

"Dolly Barkon" from the Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon was drafted to Team Fluff for the game hosted by Animal Planet.

"Dolly worked and trained hard with her puppy teammates, staff and Coaches Bamm Bamm and Chestnut to make the cut," the humane society said in a social media post.

This year's Puppy Bowl will feature more than 100 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states.

Puppy Bowl XX will air at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Click here to see the full roster for the upcoming event.