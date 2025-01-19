Dog found with plastic pipe around neck in Wayne County; nonprofit offering reward for information

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Humane is offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest after a dog was found with a large piece of PVC pipe wrapped around his neck.

The dog, known as Carhartt, was found and rescued earlier this month. He is now recovering at the shelter.

"Health wise, we were very pleasantly surprised that he had some super superficial wounds, but nothing serious," Lara Silveri, medical director for Michigan Humane said.

A few weeks ago, Carhartt was seen running around neighborhoods in Detroit and Dearborn.

"Dearborn police were able to identify him, and I have to give them a lot of credit because they really took it seriously and helped us corral and contain who we now named Carhartt," Matt Pepper, president & CEO of Michigan Humane said.

The dog was immediately taken to the shelter where he was put under general anesthesia.

A saw was used to carefully remove the PVC pipe.

"It was something that could have started to restrict if he got swelling or anything like that. It could have started to restrict his breathing, or if he got injured, anything like that," Silveri said.

Shelter staff say all evidence indicates that this act of cruelty was intentionally done.

"Now the reason for that could be anything from dog fighting to somebody who had dogs that were attacking each other and didn't want them to bite each other, to kids doing something stupid and anything in between."

The shelter is offering $2,500 for information that could lead to an arrest.

"We want people to say something if they see something, and be our eyes, be our ears. And suffering of any kind, people or pets, should not be tolerated in our communities," Pepper said.

Behavioralist will work with Carhartt over the next few weeks to help him become more comfortable around people.

"I think we have a dog that has seen the worst of what people are capable of doing, and now we sort of have to teach him that there's another side of that," Pepper said.

Anyone with information that could get justice for Carhartt can call 866-648-6263.