Dodge Fountain in Detroit is running again after $6.7 million restoration

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - After sitting inactive for nearly a decade, the Horace E. Dodge and Son Memorial Fountain in Hart Plaza is back up and running.

On Thursday, city officials celebrated the fountain's return to operation thanks to a $6.7 million restoration project led by the Construction and Demolition Department.

The city utilized funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the metal panels and repair the jets, lighting and plumbing.

"It seems nearly every longtime Detroiter has a fond childhood memory of being at Hart Plaza and being sprayed or soaked by Dodge Fountain," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "When it was allowed to fall into neglect and disuse, it became just one more thing Detroiters felt was taken from them. But today, Detroiters get to celebrate a new beginning with the restoration of Dodge Fountain and the start of another generation of happy memories for the children of our city."    

