DNR releases new map that shows state-record fish catches in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released a new Master Angler Program map that shows the state-record and Master Angler catches in Michigan.

The map shows where thousands of anglers have had success in the state.

"Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to anglers, but it also benefits our biologists by providing information submitted by anglers that will help us better understand our fisheries and help inform management decisions," said Seth Herbst, the DNR's Aquatic Species & Regulatory Affairs Unit manager.

DNR officials gave these two tips for navigating the map:

When choosing fish species in the left-hand list to turn on different map layers, click the corresponding fish icon rather than the species name.

The individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers, and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.

To view the map, visit here.

The Master Angler Program is a statewide program that provides helpful information to anglers. The information includes where and when big fish have been caught and tips on fishing methods, baits and lures.

Users can currently find 45 different species on the app.

The Michigan DNR awards a Master Angler patches to entries that meet the requirements. To view the requirements and the submission form, visit here. The application deadline for fish caught between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 will be accepted until Jan. 10 of the following year.