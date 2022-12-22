DNR encourages Michiganders to safely use snowmobiles as winter storm approaches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding Michiganders to use caution when riding on snowmobiles as snow is expected in Michigan this weekend.

"Many people will be jumping on their snowmobiles for the first time this season," said Cpl. Mike Hearn, snowmobile and off-road vehicle specialist, DNR Law Enforcement Division. "The forecast, combined with the excitement of the holidays, is creating a scenario in which conservation officers often see avoidable accidents. People are excited, riding fast, hitting drifts and often riding outside of their capabilities. We want to remind everyone to ride sober, at a safe speed, especially near curves, and to ride within your and your machine's capabilities."

Here is a list of snowmobile safety tips from the DNR:

Riding on the right side of the trail or road.

Riding with your machine's lights on.

Watching for and yielding to trail groomers.

Ensuring your machine is in good working condition before you ride.

Leaving a ride plan, including details about where you're going and when you'll return, with someone who is staying home.

Riding at a safe distance behind the person in front of you; snowmobiles may have a delayed stop time due to sliding on ice or snow. This is particularly important for riders operating in low visibility caused by snow.

DNR officials say permits are required for snowmobiles operating on the trail system. These permits can be purchased online.

Snowmobile operators are urged to carry proof of purchase until they receive their permits in the mail.

In addition to this, DNR officials say snowmobile exhaust sound emissions should be 88 decibels or under. This is important to know because some trails are connected by private property, thanks to permission from the property owners, but property owners often rescind permission when snowmobiles are too loud.

Anyone under the age of 16 who plans to ride a trail unsupervised must have a snowmobile safety certificate, but all operators are encouraged to earn one.