DNA testing and genetic genealogy help solve Detroit cold cases

(CBS DETROIT) - A man whose partial remains were found in a vacant apartment building in Detroit in 1998 has been identified as Robert Booker Jr.

In the meantime, a murdered man whose body was found in downtown Detroit in 1981 has been identified as Jerry Tate.

The DNASolves database, which works with law enforcement to make identification in outstanding cases, made the announcements on both cases this week. Booker and Tate were the 12th and 13th cases, respectively, cases in the state of Michigan where identification was made using the resources of Ostram laboratory in Texas; and publicly announced by DNASolves.

Robert Booker Jr.

Robert Booker Jr., whose partial remains have been identified through advanced DNA efforts. DNASolves database

Booker's case involves partial human remains found in May 1988 as a construction crew demolished a vacant apartment building near East Grant Boulevard and Ferry Street in Detroit, the agency says.

The man could not be identified, but the case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. A traditional DNA profile also was developed.

"Despite the efforts of investigators, the man could not be identified, and the case was old for nearly three decades," the agency said.

The Detroit Police Department teamed up with Othram in March 2022 to determine if newer forensic testing and genetic genealogy research could lead to more information. Othram's scientists sent their findings to the FBI forensic genetic genealogy team.

With the new details, further investigation led to potential family members of the unidentified man. He was then determined to be Booker, who was born Nov. 18, 1959.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show that Booker escaped from prison on Jan. 5, 1996. He had started serving a sentence on Nov. 1, 1995, on a charge of breaking and entering on a coin telephone.

Jerry Tate

Jerry Tate, whose body was identified through advanced DNA efforts. DNASolves database

Tate's case involves a badly burned body found in March 1981 near railroad tracks near 12th and Stanley Streets in Detroit, the agency said.

"His manner of death was determined to be homicide," the report said.

However, the body could not be identified, and the details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

A forensic composite image depicting how he may have looked when alive was released to the public, and traditional DNA testing took place.

"Despite the efforts of investigators, the man could not be identified, and the case was cold for nearly five years," the report said.

Detroit Police Department began working with Othram in January 2023 to see if new leads could be developed. Othram's scientists sent their findings to the FBI, and a follow-up investigation led to potential family members.

He was then determined to be Tate, who was born in February 1948.

Other Michigan cases that have been solved through this partnership include the identity of Tannisha Marie Eddison, whose remains were found in 2011 in Trenton; the identity of Darlynn Washington, whose remains were found in 2006 in Detroit; and the identity of Robert L. McDaniel, whose remains were found in 1979 in Van Buren County.

Funding for the advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy work came from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), a national clearinghouse whose goal is to assist law enforcement agencies with the investigation and resolution of missing and unidentified people.