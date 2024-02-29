Dine and dash creates humor on social media; Michigan restaurant sends warning to businesses

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dining and dashing is a pain for any restaurant. In Monroe, a steakhouse is dealing with it, but it also finds the dasher's moves humorous.

"The waitress came up to me and said, 'I think this guy just walked out on his tab.' I said, 'Well, don't clear the table. Maybe he went to have a cigarette. Let's see if he comes back,'" said Nick Tsipis owner of Angelo's Chop House.

That turned out not to be the case and the restaurant got quite the shock when it realized the customer had left.

They posted about the alleged dasher online. The alleged dasher's jog or scurry makes him easily identifiable.

"We wanted to stop it from happening again to get the word out, but at the same time, we did get a laugh out of it because it was a goofy run," Tsipis said.

This marks the third dine and dash in four years for the business. Once posted online, it was determined that it wasn't the suspect's first run.

Another restaurant recognized the photo, explaining how it dealt with a similar situation the day before.

"It's not fair to her. She's waiting on him. She took up the time she could've been spending with other customers, and he just leaves and she has nothing to show for it," Tsipis said.

In a turn of events, the restaurant believes its alleged suspect is turning the joke on them. According to the owner, someone has messaged them selling "Dine and Dash Guy" t-shirts.

Local authorities are aware of the situation.

"We ask those folks to not engage in physical fighting with the perp or suspect," Monroe County Undersheriff Jeff Pauli said to restaurant workers.

Grabbing a picture or good description of the suspect can make all the difference, deputies say. Also avoid chasing the suspect in the parking lot.

"You don't know if you're going to get hit by another car or someone as you are running through the parking lot," Pauli said.

In a twist, the restaurant decided to make the suspect's meal its special of the week.