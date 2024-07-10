Detroit woman charged with Medicaid fraud for allegedly receiving payments after being fired as caretaker

Jury deliberations begin in Samantha Woll trial, flood watch in Southeast Michigan and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection with submitting false time sheets and taking payments after she was fired as a caretaker, officials said.

Deseraye Dejarnette was arraigned on one count of Medicaid fraud-false claim, which is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison or a $50,000 fine, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

The woman was hired as a direct hire/support professional through the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network to provide services to a Medicaid beneficiary with special needs.

Dejarnette allegedly turned in fraudulently signed time sheets stating that she had worked in this position from July 15, 2022, through April 27, 2023, even though she had been terminated from her position during that time.

Due to these false time sheets, Dejarnette received $19,183.19 for work she did not provide.

"Medicaid funds must be used appropriately, not diverted through fraudulent schemes," Nessel said. "My office will continue to protect the Medicaid program from those who exploit it for their own personal gain."

Dejarnette was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for July 25.

The Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division, which is the federally certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan, handled the case.