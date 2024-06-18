Violent crimes in Detroit dropping in areas monitored by ShotStopper groups, data shows

(CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit shared new data on Tuesday showing that violent crimes have decreased in areas served by ShotStopper groups.

According to the city's third-quarterly report, five of the six ShotStopper areas saw a 22% reduction compared to other areas that saw a 20% reduction between February 2024 and April 2024. Additionally, four ShotStopper groups — Force Detroit, New Era, Detroit 300, Detroit Friends & Family and New Era Community Connection — saw a reduction of 33% or higher.

As a result, three of the groups received a performance grant of $175,000 and one group received a $87,500 grant.

"Building on the program's success in its 2nd Quarter, we are encouraged to see even more progress this time around as groups make adjustments to their strategies to meet the unique needs of each CVI zone and reduce violent crime," said Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison in a statement. "With four groups receiving performance bonuses based on real results, even more money will be invested into the organizations doing the work on the ground in our neighborhoods."

Six groups began working with the city in August 2023 as part of a community violence intervention program. The program was implemented thanks to $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The groups can receive up to $175,000 in performance grants each quarter if they reach a reduction goal.

City officials said that in the second quarter, two groups, Force Detroit and Detroit Friends and Family, saw a 72% and 48% decrease, respectively.

The city extended the program by one year for Force Detroit, Detroit Friends and Family, New Era Community Connection and Detroit People's Community. It also extended the program by three months for Detroit 300 and Wayne Metro/Denby Alliance/Camp Restore.