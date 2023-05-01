Watch CBS News
Detroit veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By AJ Walker

Detroit Marine celebrates his 100th birthday
One of the United States' first black Marines celebrated his 100th birthday right here in Detroit.  AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One of the United States' first Black Marines celebrated his 100th birthday right here in Detroit.

Mr. Lee Vernon Newby Jr. is a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and even got recognition from President Biden for his service and a birthday shoutout.

Newby came from humble beginnings. He grew up in the South and before being drafted into the Marines, he worked as a sharecropper and even picked cotton before he moved to Detroit during the second wave of the great migration. 

He celebrated his 100th birthday at Renaissance Center in high fashion with multiple honors. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was also there to recognize such an accomplished man.

"The only thing I can suggest to the younger people nowadays, I would say first thing, seek first the Kingdom of Heaven and all the rest will be added unto you," said Newby. "And as time goes by, go out and get your wisdom. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 3:35 PM

