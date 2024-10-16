Michigan leaders joining town hall in Detroit to discuss staffing, safety in prisons

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan leaders and criminal justice advocates will host a town hall in Detroit on Wednesday to discuss staffing issues and safety in the prisons.

CBS News Detroit will live stream the town hall beginning at 7 p.m. The event can be watched in the video player above.

Sen. Stephanie Chang, representatives from the advocacy group Nation Outside, and Islamic and Christian faith leaders were among those attending.

"Second Look policies allow those who have been incarcerated 10 years or more to have the sentencing judge review their record and possibly be placed before a parole board and considered for release. Michigan incarcerates people - even the elderly, frail, and those who've "aged out" of crime - longer than neighboring states," according to a news release. "As a result, Michigan prisons are overcrowded, understaffed (despite pay increases), and often unsafe for staff and incarcerated people. Second Look could make Michigan prisons safer. This is especially needed since salary increases and other efforts have failed to stem the staffing and safety problems."

Last month, Michigan corrections officers protested outside of the Huron Valley Correctional Facility over staffing shortages.

The Michigan Corrections Organization called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would qualify correction officers for state pensions. The organization believes this is the only solution to keeping current prison workers from quitting and will help retain new recruits through retirement. Both outcomes mean more employees and fewer double shifts.