Detroit TikTok influencer excited for platform to be back online

(CBS DETROIT) — TikTok is back online less than 24 hours after going dark Saturday night.

Users lost access unexpectedly for about 90 minutes before the U.S. ban was set to take effect. It was a night of mourning for both Detroit Lions' fans and TikTok users.

"It's sad. I'm upset. I could have had an extra hour," Eddie Valle said.

American users began to lose access to the app just before midnight.

The message users saw on their phone implied the app would be back.

Person's hand holding an iPhone with the TikTok app displaying a message stating "Sorry, TikTok Isn't Available Right Now", referencing a US law that effectively banned the app, and expressing optimism that Donald Trump would restore access, above a light wooden background, Lafayette, California, January 18, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Kelly hatcher has 20,000 followers on the platform. She earned money through the app, bringing in an additional $1,000 of income per month.

"I did it as a side hustle, and just try to make ends meet in this economy, and when they take that kind of stuff away from people, then, yeah, it hurts," Hatcher said.

The app was restored early Sunday, but uncertainty remains.

"I think that President Trump's going to step up and work out a deal," Hatcher said.

President-elect Trump says he plans on issuing an executive order Monday after his inauguration to temporarily delay the ban.

According to the New York Times, the law allows a president to issue a one-time 90-day extension if they can certify to congress that a sale is underway during that period. But it's still unclear if Trump can legally exercise that option since the ban is technically in effect.

The law was passed by Congress with bipartisan support and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.