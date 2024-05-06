Detroit Tigers unveil new City Connect Series uniforms paying homage to the Motor City

The Detroit Tigers unveiled on Monday their new City Connect Series uniforms, which celebrate the history and culture of the Motor City. Detroit Tigers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers unveiled on Monday their new City Connect Series uniforms, which celebrate the history and culture of the Motor City.

Detroit will officially debut its uniforms at Comerica Park on Friday against the Houston Astros. Nine teams across the United States and Canada will debut their uniforms this season, according to a news release.

"We are excited to introduce the Tigers City Connect uniforms and celebrate the past, present, and future of the Motor City," said Ryan Gustafson, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, in a statement. "The City Connect uniforms represent Detroit's unique combination of muscle and innovation and pay homage to the city that put the world on wheels.

The new uniforms feature a "313" patch and tire tread designs down the middle of the jersey to represent the auto industry's impact on the city with the words "Motor City" written on the front. The team cap and helmet will have "Detroit" on the front.

On X (formally Twitter), the Tigers shared a video of the uniforms with the caption, "Accelerating toward the future." The Tigers and MLB also shared a photo of rapper Eminem wearing the new jersey to celebrate the release.

"From the tire treads to the VIN tag to the M-1 patch on the sleeve, there are unique features on the uniforms, caps, and batting helmets we feel Tigers fans and Detroiters will appreciate," Gustafson said. "Above all, the uniforms are symbolic of the revitalization and exciting future ahead for the Tigers and our great city."

