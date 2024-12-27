Detroit Tigers reportedly sign infielder Gleyber Torres to one-year $15 million deal

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers have reportedly signed former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres.

ESPN reported that Torres, 28, agreed to a one-year $15 million deal.

The Tigers have not yet released a statement on the agreement.

The Chicago Cubs first signed Torres as a free agent to the minor league contract in 2013. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2016, making his MLB debut in 2018 as a second baseman and a No. 3 prospect.

The two-time All-Star .302 down the stretch, becoming a pivotal player for the Yankees in 2024 as they made their way to the World Series.

The Tigers begin their season opener on March 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their home opener on April 4 against the Chicago White Sox.