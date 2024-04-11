Tigers-Twins game in Detroit postponed due to weather

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins scheduled for Thursday at Comerica Park has been postponed.

The game was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

The second game will happen 40 minutes after the first game is over.

The only tickets that will be valid for Saturday's straight doubleheader are tickets that were for the original game that was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say fans who bought tickets for the game on Thursday, April 11, can exchange them for tickets to Saturday's doubleheader or any other regular season game of a similar value in the next 12 months, except for Opening Day 2025.