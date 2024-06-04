Detroit public schools graduates shine from the classroom to career goals

(CBS DETROIT) — With the school year quickly approaching and thousands of graduating seniors across our area preparing to walk across the stage, CBS News Detroit is highlighting two Detroit Public Schools Community District seniors who've excelled in the classroom and now plan to pursue careers that help others.

"Harvard was never like, oh yeah, imma go there," Marcos Garcia said. "I never thought like that, but, I mean, it worked out."

Born in Detroit, Garcia moved to Mexico at 2 years old when his father was deported. He returned to Detroit for high school but was met with pushback when trying to enroll in certain classes because of a perceived potential language barrier.

"They didn't let me take AP classes at first," he said. "They were like, 'Oh, no. There's issues with the language,' or like 'You might not be enough for the classes.'"

But when given the opportunity to enroll, Garcia proved he was more than enough.

"I got to take seven AP classes, and it's been OK," he said.

He was accepted into 19 of the 22 schools he applied to, including Harvard and Yale. Fueled by his hope to help people, Garcia wants to be a cardiothoracic surgeon. When he heads to Harvard, he'll pursue the university's premedical program.

About 15 minutes across town at Detroit International Academy for Young Girls (DIA), there's graduating senior Zariya Webb, whose career ambitions include becoming a change agent.

"I love it ... I like helping people," Webb said.

Webb credits DIA, a K-12 all-girls school she's attended since the fourth grade, with equipping her with the confidence to connect with others.

"Everything [before this school] was compete and compare," she said. "It was different stepping into an environment where you were accepted no matter your race, religion, sexuality; it's like everything is built on sisterhood here."

Doubling down on embracing diversity, Webb also leaned into learning different languages, studying two of them while also working as a part-time translator.

"I took two years of Arabic. I can write and read Arabic. I took two years of Spanish as well," she said.

Webb plans to attend Eastern Michigan University in the fall and eventually become a psychologist to help those who may not be able to help themselves.

"For me, to help someone means a lot to me," she said.

Last school year, DPSCD announced a notable improvement in its graduation rates signaling a significant post-pandemic recovery. The 74% graduation rate is the highest in the district's history, an improvement the district expects to maintain this school year too.