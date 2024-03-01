Detroit restaurant ending deliveries, says DoorDash drivers stealing food

(CBS DETROIT) - Iggy's Eggies in Detroit says it is done with deliveries, and the reason behind it involves DoorDash.

On Friday, the restaurant posted an Instagram story, saying it is temporarily stopping deliveries after reports of food being stolen.

"Iggy's is temporarily shutting down delivery while we find a better solution. Continuing to allow DoorDash drivers to repeatedly steal food is not working for you or us. Sorry for the inconvenience, Detroit. But bad actors make good things difficult from time to time," the company said.

DoorDash says it has not received complaints from the restaurant until Friday and will contact the company to investigate.

"Make no mistake - we have absolutely zero tolerance for theft of any kind," DoorDash said in a statement. "We take the claims made by Iggy's Eggies extremely seriously, and we're reaching out to better understand and confirm all of the facts. "If it is confirmed that any Dasher has stolen one order or even one cent from this restaurant, they could, of course, face serious consequences and would lose access to our platform."