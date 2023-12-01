Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens following Compher's 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after J.T. Compher scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal has a 3-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 10-11-2 record overall. The Canadiens have a 6-3-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Detroit is 12-7-3 overall with a 4-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have given up 64 goals while scoring 81 for a +17 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cole Caufield has seven goals and 12 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has scored eight goals with 13 assists for the Red Wings. Compher has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), David Savard: out (hand), Arber Xhekaj: out (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body), Dylan Larkin: out (personal).