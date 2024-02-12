Detroit Red Wings visit Edmonton Oilers after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (27-18-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-17-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Red Wings knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime.

Edmonton is 30-17-1 overall and 16-6-1 at home. The Oilers have gone 27-7-0 in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit has a 27-18-6 record overall and a 12-10-1 record on the road. The Red Wings have a 26-7-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS

Zach Hyman has 31 goals and 18 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has scored 18 goals with 25 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES

Oilers: None listed.

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body).