Detroit Red Wings make Sylvia Rodegher's hockey dream come true

Detroit Red Wings, Make-A-Wish Foundation team up to make girl's dream come true

Detroit Red Wings, Make-A-Wish Foundation team up to make girl's dream come true

Detroit Red Wings, Make-A-Wish Foundation team up to make girl's dream come true

(CBS DETROIT) — A 10-year-old girl from Grand Rapids got to live out her professional hockey dreams Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings.

It was a day full of surprises for amateur hockey player Sylvia Rodegher thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

"We have a contract for you to join our team for tomorrow night's game," Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin said.

After signing on the dotted line, Rodegher became the newest member of the Red Wings.

"Means a lot just to skate around with her and to see that smile, man. We needed to see that," Larkin said.

Before Rodegher signed the honorary one-day contract, she got to watch to team practice.

Then came the best part of the day.

"Skating with them, the Red Wings," Rodegher said.

She even managed to impress the players with a nifty goal against goalie Cam Talbot.

"Going on a breakaway against 'Talbs' and to score, you hopefully didn't hurt his confidence too much," Larkin said.

It's no surprise Rodegher managed to score a goal. She's been playing for the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association for the past three years.

"I just like it. I don't know why," Rodegher said.

Rodegher plays defense and she's not afraid to throw down for her team if necessary.

She wrapped up her day at Little Caesar's Arena with an autograph signing and a walk down the red carpet.

Rodegher will join the team tomorrow night on the ice before the game as the Red Wings take on the Washington Capitals.

Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.