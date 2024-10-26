Detroit Red Wings fall to Buffalo Sabres 5-3

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

Lucas Raymond had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Red Wings in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

The short-handed goal marked the first of Raymond's career.

Tage Thompson scored two goals and added an assist for the Sabres.

Rasmus Dahlin had three assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight games for the first time this season. Buffalo didn't win three games in a row last season for the first time until Feb. 21-25.

Dahlin recorded his 40th career multi-point game, moving him to second in Sabres franchise history for defensemen and breaking a tie with Doug Bodger. He trails only Phil Housley with 77.

Sabres: Thompson extended his point streak to six straight games, during which the Sabres are 4-1-1.

Red Wings: Raymond's two points gave him the 45th multi-point game of his career, moving him past Gabriel Landeskog for fifth place among Swedish-born players before the age of 23.

Bowen Byram gave Buffalo a 4-3 lead with 4:06 left in the second period with a shot that went off goalie Alex Lyon's glove and Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry's backside and into the net. Jack Quinn's empty-net goal with 48 seconds left was his first goal of the season.

Buffalo's power play was 0-for-22 going into the game. The Sabres were the NHL's only team without a power-play goal until Jason Zucker scored one 4:04 into the first period.

The Sabres continue a four-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Red Wings open a three-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.