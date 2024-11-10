Detroit Red Wings alumni face off against veterans, frontline workers in charity game

(CBS DETROIT) — It's not often a Detroit Hockey fan would be able to see some of the Red Wings most popular retired players hit the ice, as well as seeing Karen Newman sing the national anthem.

On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings Alumni Association faced off against local veterans, frontline workers and first responders in an effort to raise money for the Living and Learning Enrichment Center.

"This event is our third event and just everyone loves it," said Rachelle Vartanian, president and founder of the Living and Learning Center. "It's been a big family event and the turnout gets bigger and bigger every year. And all of the money goes to the programs for living and learning."

The local nonprofit organization provides therapeutic, social, work-based and community engagement programs to enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

"It's so great to see the community here supporting us. We work with teens and adults that have autism and other types of disabilities and we love seeing people here supporting such a great cause," said Pamela Travis, Executive Director of the Living and Learning Center.

Between tickets, food, merchandise and the many knick-knacks made by members of the organization for sale — the goal was to raise $75,000. Every penny will go to the Living and Learning Enrichment Center.