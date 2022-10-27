Watch CBS News
Detroit Promise to host college fair for high school students

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Promise, a initiative that offers Detroiters tuition-free college or skills trade, is hosting a college fair this weekend.

The fair will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m at Durfee Innovation Society. 

Students must register to attend. The fair will allow attendees to meet local college representatives, apply for colleges, and learn more about Detroit Promise requirements. 

To register, click here.

